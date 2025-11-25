Serbia's Central Bank Halts Transactions Amid Sanctions

In a bold move, Serbia's central bank declared it will halt all payment transactions for NIS, the Russian-owned oil company operating in Serbia.

This action is contingent upon the renewal of NIS's operating license, without which the transaction ban will be enforced.

The announcement comes in the wake of January sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeting Russia's oil sector, directly impacting NIS.

