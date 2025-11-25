Left Menu

Serbia's Central Bank Halts Transactions Amid Sanctions

Serbia's central bank has announced it will cease all payment transactions for NIS, a Russian-owned oil company in Serbia, if its operating license is not renewed. This decision follows sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury's OFAC on Russia's oil sector, including NIS, in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:10 IST
Serbia's Central Bank Halts Transactions Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a bold move, Serbia's central bank declared it will halt all payment transactions for NIS, the Russian-owned oil company operating in Serbia.

This action is contingent upon the renewal of NIS's operating license, without which the transaction ban will be enforced.

The announcement comes in the wake of January sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeting Russia's oil sector, directly impacting NIS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

 Global
2
Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

 India
3
Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025