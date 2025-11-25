Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Fuel Price Hike Aims to Curb Demand

Iran is set to increase fuel prices under limited conditions starting in December to tackle rising demand. Emergency fuel cards will charge 50,000 rials per litre, a 10% cost of state's purchase price. The measure aims to ease financial strain and reduce consumption without sparking public unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:55 IST
Iran's Strategic Fuel Price Hike Aims to Curb Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an effort to manage escalating fuel demand without igniting public dissent, Iran has announced a strategic increase in fuel prices under particular conditions. The decision comes amid mounting pressures on the nation's subsidised fuel system.

Starting December, refueling with emergency cards will cost 50,000 Iranian rials per litre, equating to $0.44 at the free market rate. This price represents just a fraction of what it truly costs the government to purchase fuel from refineries, and it is only permitted when drivers do not have their smart fuel cards.

The government's attempt to moderate consumption is governed by an intricate pricing regime, which also impacts various vehicle types differently. Cars without smart cards face a steeper cost, while government vehicles and imported cars will bear the brunt of the highest rates. Changes also loom for CNG-powered cars among the taxi fleet, expected to see quota adjustments in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025