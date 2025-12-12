China Targets Equitable Pricing in Auto Industry
China's market regulator has released draft guidelines aimed at addressing price irregularities in the automotive industry. The new framework targets unfair pricing behavior by establishing a risk identification mechanism. Public feedback on these proposals is open until December 22.
Unfair price behavior will be strictly monitored, with a mechanism set to identify and flag risks of significantly low prices, according to the regulator's announcement.
The public is invited to provide feedback on these proposals until December 22.
