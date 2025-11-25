Niveshak Shivir: Empowering Investors in Jaipur

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) announced that the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) would jointly organize a Niveshak Shivir in Jaipur on December 6. The event aims to provide a comprehensive platform for investors to address queries related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

This daylong camp will offer direct interactions between investors, companies, registrars, and transfer agents, with dedicated kiosks set up to expedite grievance redressal, according to a statement from the MCA. The IEPFA, in collaboration with Sebi, plans to hold this Shivir to facilitate the recovery of long-standing unclaimed dividends, enabling real-time KYC and nomination updates for investors.

The Jaipur Shivir forms a segment of IEPFA's nationwide campaign to improve financial literacy and transparency, simplifying processes for reclaiming unclaimed investments. Stakeholder companies with notable unclaimed dividend accounts are expected to participate, offering on-site resolutions for investor concerns.

