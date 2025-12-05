Left Menu

South Africa Gears Up for Decisive ODI Battle Against India

South African batsman Matthew Breetzke is confident about his team's chances in the series-deciding third ODI against India. With a strong lineup including power hitters, they aim to win against a formidable opponent. The series is tied 1-1, and both teams are eager for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:30 IST
Matthew Breetzke

South Africa's batsman Matthew Breetzke is gearing up for a crucial showdown against India in the decisive third ODI. The series, currently tied at 1-1, will see both sides fighting for supremacy on Saturday.

Despite India's strong challenge, Breetzke remains optimistic due to the balanced South African batting unit, which includes formidable players like Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch. He noted the synergy and confidence among the batters as key elements for their success.

With the possibility of the dew playing a significant role, the South Africans have prepared strategies to adapt if they bat first. Meanwhile, injuries persist as Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi undergo scans, casting uncertainty over their participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

