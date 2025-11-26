Left Menu

Market Surge Fueled by Prospects of Fed Rate Cut

Wall Street advanced as economic data bolstered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Despite tech sector weakness, major stock indexes showed gains. Consumer confidence fell sharply, influencing markets' positive outlook on interest rate reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:07 IST
Wall Street saw gains on Tuesday as economic data reinforced the possibility of a third Federal Reserve rate cut this year slated for December. The day ended with all major U.S. stock indexes on a high, notably the blue-chip Dow. However, Nvidia's slump limited Nasdaq's progress.

Nvidia shares fell 3.9%, impacting the Nasdaq's performance, alongside the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index which was down 0.8%. The recently released economic data, although delayed due to a prolonged government shutdown, have led analysts to anticipate a 25 basis point cut in the Fed's key interest rate at the next policy meeting.

Reports from the Commerce and Labor departments indicated a cooling in both spending and inflation for September. Economist Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities highlights that while the data is dated, it supports a December rate cut. Financial markets appear to align with this sentiment, pricing in an 84.7% likelihood of the rate cut following supportive comments from key Fed officials.

