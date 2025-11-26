Vikram Solar's New 5-GW Facility Takes Aim at Renewable Revolution

Vikram Solar, a leading solar module manufacturer, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art 5-gigawatt facility in Vallam, Tamil Nadu, boosting its total production capacity to 9.5 gigawatts annually. This move marks a significant step in the company's goal of supporting India's growing ambitions in renewable energy.

Occupying a sprawling 27,000 square meters and equipped with cutting-edge TOPCon technology, the Vallam plant is designed to support M10, G12, and G12R formats, further establishing Vikram Solar as a frontrunner in advanced manufacturing technology. Its commissioning demonstrates the company's readiness to innovate at scale as the sector evolves over the next decade.

The facility integrates advanced features such as intelligent robotics and comprehensive quality checks, signifying an unparalleled level of automation in India. Moreover, Vikram Solar is focusing on achieving substantial gender diversity within its workforce, aiming for a modern and equitable manufacturing environment.

