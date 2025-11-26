Left Menu

SBI's Optimism: Navigating Rate Cuts with Confidence

State Bank of India's Chairman, C S Setty, expressed confidence in maintaining a 3% net interest margin despite possible repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank. Setty highlighted SBI's strategies to manage margins, emphasizing the bank's ability to adapt even with changes in external benchmarks and inflation expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:48 IST
SBI's Optimism: Navigating Rate Cuts with Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) is poised to retain its 3% net interest margin guidance, even in the face of potential repo rate reductions by the Reserve Bank. Chairman C S Setty noted that the bank has strategies in place to uphold this figure, underlining its financial resilience.

In a conversation with PTI, Setty acknowledged the upcoming decision by the RBI as a 'close call,' indicating the bank's anticipation of a potential shallow cut of 0.25%. This decision comes amid the backdrop of cooling inflation rates, which could influence the central bank's course of action in their monetary policy meeting.

With consistent domestic net interest margins and strategic liability management, SBI is prepared for any rate cut scenarios. Setty elaborated on the mechanisms that support the bank's financial stability, such as adjustments in deposit rates and managing assets tied to the repo rate, ensuring a limited impact on overall profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025