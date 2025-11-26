Left Menu

BC Jindal Group Partners with SECI for 150 MW Renewable Energy Project

BC Jindal Group has announced an agreement with SECI for a 150 MW renewable energy project. This is part of SECI's larger 1,200 MW initiative. The group secured this role through a rigorous reverse auction process, agreeing on a tariff of Rs 5.07/kWh.

BC Jindal Group has committed to advancing renewable energy by teaming up with the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for a 150 MW project. This project forms a segment of SECI's expansive 1,200 MW round-the-clock renewable energy initiative.

The decision stems from a reverse auction process where the group secured the capacity with a tariff of Rs 5.07 per kilowatt-hour. This competitive bidding highlights Jindal's strategic positioning in the renewable sector.

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between BC Jindal Group and SECI, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

