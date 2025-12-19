Putin's Press Conference: Insights on Ukraine and the Frontline
Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference, highlighting Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks and the ongoing situation at the front. He emphasized Russia's readiness for dialogue while noting the Russian military's strategic advancements against enemy forces.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation during his annual end-of-year press conference, offering insights into current geopolitical challenges. Speaking in Russian, with translations provided by Reuters, Putin's remarks shed light on Russia's position regarding Ukrainian peace negotiations.
On the topic of Ukraine, Putin mentioned a lack of apparent readiness from Ukraine to engage in peace talks. However, he acknowledged receiving some positive signals hinting at potential dialogue. Putin reiterated Russia's longstanding willingness to resolve the conflict peacefully, emphasizing solutions that tackle the crisis's root causes.
Addressing the frontline situation, Putin asserted that after Russian troops regained control over the Kursk region, the Russian military gained the strategic initiative. According to Putin, Russian forces are now advancing across the frontline, with enemies retreating in multiple directions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Decoys and Cyber Espionage: Inside the New Frontline
Putin Asserts Progress in Ukraine Amid Stalled Peace Talks
Slovakia's Stance: No Military Aid for Ukraine
Putin Asserts Russian Military Momentum in Ukraine Conflict
Putin's Year-End Address: Insights on Peace Talks, Economy, and Global Relations