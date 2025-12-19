Putin's Press Conference: Insights on Ukraine and the Frontline

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation during his annual end-of-year press conference, offering insights into current geopolitical challenges. Speaking in Russian, with translations provided by Reuters, Putin's remarks shed light on Russia's position regarding Ukrainian peace negotiations.

On the topic of Ukraine, Putin mentioned a lack of apparent readiness from Ukraine to engage in peace talks. However, he acknowledged receiving some positive signals hinting at potential dialogue. Putin reiterated Russia's longstanding willingness to resolve the conflict peacefully, emphasizing solutions that tackle the crisis's root causes.

Addressing the frontline situation, Putin asserted that after Russian troops regained control over the Kursk region, the Russian military gained the strategic initiative. According to Putin, Russian forces are now advancing across the frontline, with enemies retreating in multiple directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)