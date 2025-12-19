Left Menu

BMW Elevates Automotive Luxury with Gurugram Showroom Launch

BMW Group India expands its luxury car network in the National Capital Region with the opening of a new showroom by Bird Automotive in Gurugram. The showroom offers a premium and accessible experience for customers, featuring a state-of-the-art Retail.NEXT experience and dedicated consultation zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BMW Group India has taken a significant step in its strategic expansion by inaugurating a new showroom in Gurugram, strengthening its network in the National Capital Region. Bird Automotive's latest facility is located at Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram, and promises enhanced accessibility and premium experiences for luxury car enthusiasts.

This new showroom reflects BMW's commitment to India, described by Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, as a pivotal market. The Retail.NEXT showroom broadens BMW's retail touchpoints, presenting an immersive and personalized shopping experience, with Gaurav Bhatia of Bird Automotive emphasizing Gurugram as a rapidly growing luxury market.

The showroom spans 4,768 square feet and features spaces for customer consultations, an exclusive sales lounge, and a curated lifestyle area. The showroom's innovative design ensures a seamless customer journey from product discovery to vehicle handover, all while embodying BMW's design philosophy and brand values.

