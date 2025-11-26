Left Menu

Blaze in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Iconic Hong Kong High-Rise

A deadly blaze in Hong Kong's Tai Po district resulted in four fatalities as firefighters struggled to control flames engulfing high-rise residential towers. With victims critically injured and people trapped, the incident highlights the ongoing use of bamboo scaffolding in local construction practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire swept through multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, claiming four lives and trapping many residents. Thick smoke billowed as local emergency services hurried to contain the blaze, which left two individuals in critical condition from severe burns, as relayed by public broadcaster RTHK citing police sources. Additionally, several fire service personnel sustained injuries while managing the fire that ravaged 31-story buildings.

The incident drew onlookers from an overhead walkway, watching the smoke emerge from structures, some of which were covered in bamboo scaffolding. Observers noted the area was lined with emergency vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, evidencing the scale of the disaster.

Starting at 2:51 p.m., the fire was reported in the Wang Fuk Court complex. It reached a No. 4 alarm level by 3:34 p.m., indicating its severity. The housing setup comprises eight blocks, offering close to 2,000 residential units. The Transport Department confirmed road closures along the key Tai Po highway, causing diversions for bus services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

