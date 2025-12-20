Left Menu

Operation Hawkeye Strike: U.S. Strikes Back at ISIS in Syria

The U.S. military launched significant strikes on ISIS targets in Syria after an ISIS attack killed American personnel. President Trump ordered the retaliation, emphasizing it as a significant blow against ISIS. The operation, named 'Operation Hawkeye Strike,' involved U.S. and Jordanian forces and targeted over 70 strategic locations.

The U.S. military launched coordinated strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria on Friday, following an attack on American personnel, according to U.S. officials. The strikes are part of a larger U.S.-led coalition effort targeting ISIS suspects in the region, often in collaboration with Syrian security forces.

President Donald Trump had promised retribution after a suspected ISIS attack claimed the lives of U.S. personnel last weekend. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the operation, termed 'OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE,' aimed at ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons.

Trump highlighted the Syrian government's support for the actions, describing the strikes as a 'massive' blow against ISIS. U.S. Central Command announced that the operation engaged over 70 targets, with the support of Jordanian fighter jets, underscoring its international collaborative efforts.

