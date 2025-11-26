Laser Power & Infra Limited Secures Rs 836 Crore Orders

Laser Power & Infra Limited, a leading power cables and conductors manufacturer, announced winning orders valued at Rs 836 crore from NTPC and two state utilities.

These orders are part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and involve projects such as system strengthening by KESCo in Uttar Pradesh, and loss-reduction works by NTPC in Jammu & Kashmir. JDVVNL in Rajasthan placed a significant order for feeder segregation and infrastructure development.

The Kolkata-based firm, incorporated in 1988, supplies its products from integrated plants in West Bengal. It has also filed for a Rs 1,200 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)