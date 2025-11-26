Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold British Budget
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves introduces significant tax increases in her annual budget, emphasizing ongoing investment and strategies to reduce inflation, debt, and borrowing. She assures no return to austerity while highlighting private and public investment as key drivers of economic growth and stability, accompanied by iron-clad fiscal rules.
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves presented her highly anticipated annual budget, revealing robust tax hikes aimed at bolstering the economy.
She addressed the premature release of the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic outlook, labeling it a "serious error." Reeves reiterated her commitment to reducing NHS waiting lists, and the cost of living, and cutting national debt, countering any calls for austerity.
The minister underscored the importance of private investment alongside public funding to spur growth, stating the country beat economic forecasts and will continue to do so. By adhering to 'iron-clad' fiscal rules, the budget aims to enhance economic stability and protect against inflation.
