Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold British Budget

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves introduces significant tax increases in her annual budget, emphasizing ongoing investment and strategies to reduce inflation, debt, and borrowing. She assures no return to austerity while highlighting private and public investment as key drivers of economic growth and stability, accompanied by iron-clad fiscal rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:29 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold British Budget
budget

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves presented her highly anticipated annual budget, revealing robust tax hikes aimed at bolstering the economy.

She addressed the premature release of the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic outlook, labeling it a "serious error." Reeves reiterated her commitment to reducing NHS waiting lists, and the cost of living, and cutting national debt, countering any calls for austerity.

The minister underscored the importance of private investment alongside public funding to spur growth, stating the country beat economic forecasts and will continue to do so. By adhering to 'iron-clad' fiscal rules, the budget aims to enhance economic stability and protect against inflation.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global
2
Mumbai Schoolgirl's Courageous Stand Against Trafficking

Mumbai Schoolgirl's Courageous Stand Against Trafficking

 India
3
Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

 India
4
Austria Unveils €500M Plan to Slash Electricity Bills

Austria Unveils €500M Plan to Slash Electricity Bills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025