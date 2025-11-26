Windfall for Bharti Airtel as ICIL Sells Stake for Rs 7,195 Crore
Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL), owned by Sunil Bharti Mittal's family, sold a 0.56% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,195 crore, reducing its holding to 0.92%. The transaction attracted strong interest from domestic and international investors. Bharti Telecom Ltd remains the primary holder of Airtel's controlling stake.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial maneuver, Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL), owned by the family of telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, has successfully garnered Rs 7,195 crore by selling a 0.56% stake in Bharti Airtel through open market operations.
The transaction, reflecting robust confidence from both domestic and international long-only investors, saw ICIL offload approximately 3.43 crore shares, trimming its holding in the telecom major to 0.92%. Prominent shareholders, including Bharti Telecom Ltd and affiliates, continue to hold a majority 50.27% stake in the company.
This move aligns with Bharti Telecom Ltd's strategy to retain the principal control of Airtel as the company reports a remarkable twofold increase in net profit with enhanced revenue this quarter. Earlier, similar strategic sales were made to optimize investment portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MNRE Pressures CERC to Review Renewable Regulations Amid Investment Woes
Poland's Defense Boost: A €44 Billion EU Investment
Sebi Eases Qualification Norms for Investment Advisers and Research Analysts
NZ Joins Global Minerals Partnership to Boost Critical Sector and Investment
Asian Stocks Climb Amid Positive Economic Signals and AI Investments