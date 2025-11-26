Windfall for Bharti Airtel as ICIL Sells Stake for Rs 7,195 Crore

In a significant financial maneuver, Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL), owned by the family of telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, has successfully garnered Rs 7,195 crore by selling a 0.56% stake in Bharti Airtel through open market operations.

The transaction, reflecting robust confidence from both domestic and international long-only investors, saw ICIL offload approximately 3.43 crore shares, trimming its holding in the telecom major to 0.92%. Prominent shareholders, including Bharti Telecom Ltd and affiliates, continue to hold a majority 50.27% stake in the company.

This move aligns with Bharti Telecom Ltd's strategy to retain the principal control of Airtel as the company reports a remarkable twofold increase in net profit with enhanced revenue this quarter. Earlier, similar strategic sales were made to optimize investment portfolios.

