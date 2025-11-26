UK's Conditional Nod to Oil and Gas Production

The UK government has given the green light for oil and gas production on or near existing fields under specific conditions. However, in a move that may dishearten many in the industry, no new licenses will be issued, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

This decision also leaves unchanged the substantial tax regime, one of the highest globally for the oil and gas sector. It includes a significant windfall tax rate of 38%.

Consequently, oil and gas producers remain burdened with a combined tax rate of 78%, a reality that might stifle enthusiasm among stakeholders within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)