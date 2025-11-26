Left Menu

UK's Conditional Nod to Oil and Gas Production

The UK government will permit oil and gas production at existing fields with conditions but won't issue new licenses. The heavy tax regime remains unchanged, including a 38% windfall tax, bringing the total tax burden for producers to 78%, disappointing industry producers' expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:41 IST
UK's Conditional Nod to Oil and Gas Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government has given the green light for oil and gas production on or near existing fields under specific conditions. However, in a move that may dishearten many in the industry, no new licenses will be issued, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

This decision also leaves unchanged the substantial tax regime, one of the highest globally for the oil and gas sector. It includes a significant windfall tax rate of 38%.

Consequently, oil and gas producers remain burdened with a combined tax rate of 78%, a reality that might stifle enthusiasm among stakeholders within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
2
Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

 Global
3
Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

 India
4
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025