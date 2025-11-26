UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

The UK government announced on Wednesday its decision to ease restrictions on oil and gas production by allowing new operations near existing fields. This strategic move comes amidst a backdrop of ongoing windfall tax pressures affecting the energy sector.

The decision has highlighted a significant divide between industry leaders, who are calling for a reform of the existing tax framework, and environmental groups like Greenpeace UK, which desire more support for transitioning North Sea energy workers.

In the latest budget announcement, the government confirmed its stance to keep the windfall tax active until 2030, disappointing many in the industry. The expected change in 2030 would see a replacement with an Oil and Gas Price Mechanism, adjusting tax rates based on price thresholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)