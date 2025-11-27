Drone Attack Halts Operations at Major Iraqi Kurdistan Gas Field

A drone attack has forced the suspension of activities at the Khor Mor gas field, a critical energy source in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to field engineers.

The Natural Resources and Electricity ministries confirmed that gas supplies to regional power stations were disrupted in the aftermath of the attack, which damaged storage tanks and ignited a fire, resulting in worker injuries.

Investigators from both ministries and Dana Gas are now examining the scene, but there is no information on who orchestrated the assault. This incident marks the second drone threat to the field in recent days.