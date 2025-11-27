Left Menu

Drone Attack Halts Operations at Major Iraqi Kurdistan Gas Field

A drone attack halted operations at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, affecting gas supplies to Kurdistan's power stations. The attack caused extensive damage and a fire. It's the second such attack in days, and investigators, including Dana Gas, are on-site. The perpetrators remain unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:06 IST
Drone Attack Halts Operations at Major Iraqi Kurdistan Gas Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack has forced the suspension of activities at the Khor Mor gas field, a critical energy source in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to field engineers.

The Natural Resources and Electricity ministries confirmed that gas supplies to regional power stations were disrupted in the aftermath of the attack, which damaged storage tanks and ignited a fire, resulting in worker injuries.

Investigators from both ministries and Dana Gas are now examining the scene, but there is no information on who orchestrated the assault. This incident marks the second drone threat to the field in recent days.

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025