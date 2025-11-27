EU's Dilemma: Seizing Russian Assets to Support Ukraine

Monetary support is as crucial to Europe's aid for Ukraine as military and intelligence resources. The European Union's most feasible funding option involves seizing billions in Russian assets—a move initially propelled by a controversial US proposal put forth during Donald Trump's presidency.

The proposal intended to use $100 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, complemented by another $100 billion from the EU, stirred debates across Europe. While the plan was ultimately dismissed, analysts suggest it showcased US attempts to sway asset control amidst renewed trade negotiations.

EU leaders now see asset seizure as indispensable for sustaining Ukraine's defense budget. However, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's resistance, due to fears of Russian retaliation, has slowed progress, while European Commission efforts to enforce asset appropriation continue amid strategic dialogues across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)