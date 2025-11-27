Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan
The Inter-American Development Bank approved a $300 million loan to enhance Ecuador's electrical system. The loan aims to expand electrical access, improve renewable energy generation, and upgrade transmission facilities. This effort is part of the Amazonia Siempre initiative, promoting sustainable development and conservation in the Amazon region.
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has greenlighted a significant $300 million loan to reinforce Ecuador's electrical infrastructure, the nation's Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The initiative is a major component of the IDB Group's Amazonia Siempre project, which emphasizes sustainable development, forest conservation, and enhancing quality of life in the Amazon region. The financial package includes $270 million in IDB Ordinary Capital, structured with a 22.5-year term and an 8-year grace period.
An additional $30 million, courtesy of the Clean Technology Fund, is available on concessional terms with a 1.19% interest rate over 20 years. The funds are earmarked for upgrading more than 700 kilometers of transmission lines with advanced technology to increase system capacity and integrate new renewable energy sources.
