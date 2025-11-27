Left Menu

Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

The Inter-American Development Bank approved a $300 million loan to enhance Ecuador's electrical system. The loan aims to expand electrical access, improve renewable energy generation, and upgrade transmission facilities. This effort is part of the Amazonia Siempre initiative, promoting sustainable development and conservation in the Amazon region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 07:04 IST
Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has greenlighted a significant $300 million loan to reinforce Ecuador's electrical infrastructure, the nation's Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The initiative is a major component of the IDB Group's Amazonia Siempre project, which emphasizes sustainable development, forest conservation, and enhancing quality of life in the Amazon region. The financial package includes $270 million in IDB Ordinary Capital, structured with a 22.5-year term and an 8-year grace period.

An additional $30 million, courtesy of the Clean Technology Fund, is available on concessional terms with a 1.19% interest rate over 20 years. The funds are earmarked for upgrading more than 700 kilometers of transmission lines with advanced technology to increase system capacity and integrate new renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

 Global
2
China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

 China
3
Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

 Global
4
Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025