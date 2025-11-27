Guardians of Trust: SEBI's New Frontier Against Fraudulent Trading

Markets regulator SEBI is ramping up efforts to bolster investor protection amid a surge in digital trading frauds. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the pressing need to combat misinformation and fraudulent online apps masquerading as legitimate financial advisory services.

During a regional seminar in Coimbatore, Pandey outlined initiatives to counteract these threats. SEBI has launched a validated UPI handle framework, expanding its Sebi Check feature and introducing the 'Spot a Scam' tool to help investors verify authenticity before making financial decisions. Additionally, SEBI has made it possible for investors to freeze their trading accounts if suspicious activity is detected.

Pandey further noted the regulator's intensified collaboration with social media platforms like Meta and Google to curb misleading content. As India's securities market sees unprecedented growth, with investor numbers reaching 13.6 crore, SEBI's proactive measures become crucial in maintaining trust and protecting investors from deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)