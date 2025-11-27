Left Menu

Guardians of Trust: SEBI's New Frontier Against Fraudulent Trading

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stresses enhanced investor protection in combating false trading platforms. Highlighting risks like unregistered advisory groups, SEBI has rolled out features like UPI validation and the Spot a Scam tool. The focus sharpens as investor participation in India's markets hits record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:15 IST
Guardians of Trust: SEBI's New Frontier Against Fraudulent Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator SEBI is ramping up efforts to bolster investor protection amid a surge in digital trading frauds. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the pressing need to combat misinformation and fraudulent online apps masquerading as legitimate financial advisory services.

During a regional seminar in Coimbatore, Pandey outlined initiatives to counteract these threats. SEBI has launched a validated UPI handle framework, expanding its Sebi Check feature and introducing the 'Spot a Scam' tool to help investors verify authenticity before making financial decisions. Additionally, SEBI has made it possible for investors to freeze their trading accounts if suspicious activity is detected.

Pandey further noted the regulator's intensified collaboration with social media platforms like Meta and Google to curb misleading content. As India's securities market sees unprecedented growth, with investor numbers reaching 13.6 crore, SEBI's proactive measures become crucial in maintaining trust and protecting investors from deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025