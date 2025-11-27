Tragedy in Nashik: Woman Ends Life Over Torture and Unjust Demands

In a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolding in Nashik, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman named Neha has reportedly taken her own life after enduring persistent harassment from her husband's family. The incident, which occurred in the Panchavati area, led to the arrest of Neha's husband and four of his family members.

According to the police, Neha's suicide note revealed continual mental and physical abuse inflicted by her in-laws, including coercion to undergo a virginity test. Disturbingly, the police report also highlighted how her husband allegedly had an affair before their marriage and doubted Neha's character.

The case has garnered significant public attention, with demands for justice and a call to scrutinize the social practice of virginity tests. Authorities have responded swiftly, with community activists urging a broader state investigation into the allegations presented by the victim and her bereaved family.