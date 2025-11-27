Left Menu

Tragedy in Nashik: Woman Ends Life Over Torture and Unjust Demands

In Nashik, a 27-year-old woman named Neha, tormented by her husband's family over money and imposed virginity tests, tragically took her life. The police have arrested her husband and his family. Neha's suicide note and evidence prompted swift police action while sparking a debate on societal practices.

Updated: 27-11-2025 18:16 IST
Tragedy in Nashik: Woman Ends Life Over Torture and Unjust Demands
Woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolding in Nashik, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman named Neha has reportedly taken her own life after enduring persistent harassment from her husband's family. The incident, which occurred in the Panchavati area, led to the arrest of Neha's husband and four of his family members.

According to the police, Neha's suicide note revealed continual mental and physical abuse inflicted by her in-laws, including coercion to undergo a virginity test. Disturbingly, the police report also highlighted how her husband allegedly had an affair before their marriage and doubted Neha's character.

The case has garnered significant public attention, with demands for justice and a call to scrutinize the social practice of virginity tests. Authorities have responded swiftly, with community activists urging a broader state investigation into the allegations presented by the victim and her bereaved family.

