Former President Pedro Castillo Sentenced for Rebellion

In a significant judicial decision, Peru's former President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison. The ruling comes after Castillo's attempted power grab in 2022, where he sought to dissolve Congress and assume extensive control, ultimately failing in his efforts.

Castillo's conviction follows a parallel case involving Martin Vizcarra, another former president of the nation. Vizcarra was handed a 14-year sentence just one day prior, after being found guilty of having accepted bribes before his term in office.

These back-to-back convictions represent a stern warning against political corruption and overreach in Peru, signaling a determined stance by the judiciary against abuses of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)