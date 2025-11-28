Left Menu

Former President Pedro Castillo Sentenced for Rebellion

Peru's former President Pedro Castillo was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy after trying to dissolve Congress in 2022. His sentence followed that of Martin Vizcarra, another ex-president, who received 14 years for taking bribes before his presidency.

Updated: 28-11-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:17 IST
In a significant judicial decision, Peru's former President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison. The ruling comes after Castillo's attempted power grab in 2022, where he sought to dissolve Congress and assume extensive control, ultimately failing in his efforts.

Castillo's conviction follows a parallel case involving Martin Vizcarra, another former president of the nation. Vizcarra was handed a 14-year sentence just one day prior, after being found guilty of having accepted bribes before his term in office.

These back-to-back convictions represent a stern warning against political corruption and overreach in Peru, signaling a determined stance by the judiciary against abuses of power.

