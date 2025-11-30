New Tax Regime on Sin Goods Ensures Revenue Stability
The Indian government plans to introduce bills in Lok Sabha to replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco and pan masala with new levies. This aims to maintain tax levels on 'sin goods' after the cessation of the compensation cess, ensuring steady revenue for health and national security expenditures.
The Indian government is set to introduce two pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha, aimed at replacing the existing GST compensation cess with a new levy. This move seeks to maintain the current tax incidence on tobacco, pan masala, and other 'sin goods' post-cess discontinuation.
The bills on the table are the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025. Scheduled for introduction by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these bills target revenue stabilization by shifting tax structures.
Insider sources indicate that the new excise duties on tobacco will substitute the existing GST cess. A calculated approach ensures tax levels remain unchanged even after March 2026, supporting crucial national security and public health funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
