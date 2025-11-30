Left Menu

New Tax Regime on Sin Goods Ensures Revenue Stability

The Indian government plans to introduce bills in Lok Sabha to replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco and pan masala with new levies. This aims to maintain tax levels on 'sin goods' after the cessation of the compensation cess, ensuring steady revenue for health and national security expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 18:48 IST
New Tax Regime on Sin Goods Ensures Revenue Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to introduce two pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha, aimed at replacing the existing GST compensation cess with a new levy. This move seeks to maintain the current tax incidence on tobacco, pan masala, and other 'sin goods' post-cess discontinuation.

The bills on the table are the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025. Scheduled for introduction by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these bills target revenue stabilization by shifting tax structures.

Insider sources indicate that the new excise duties on tobacco will substitute the existing GST cess. A calculated approach ensures tax levels remain unchanged even after March 2026, supporting crucial national security and public health funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
2
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global
3

Manipur GST Bill: Simplifying Taxation for the Future

 India
4
Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025