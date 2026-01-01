India's Tobacco Tax Overhaul: Aligning with Global Health Standards

Starting February 1, the Indian government will increase excise duty on cigarettes, in a bid to align domestic taxation with global health standards. This move is designed to match the tax burden on cigarettes to the severe public health impact they impose, sources have stated.

The Finance Ministry has announced that the duty will range from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, based on length, in addition to the existing 40% GST. For the first time in seven years, cigarette tax rates see an upward revision, contrasting with global norms of annual increases for public health optimization.

While India's current cigarette tax stands at 53% of the retail price, it's significantly lower than the WHO's recommended benchmark of 75%. The revision will ensure that the financial and social costs of tobacco-related illnesses are fairly distributed, preventing economic burdens from falling disproportionately on poor households.

