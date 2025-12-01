Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

The remnants of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, now categorized as a deep depression, have brought heavy rains to parts of Tamil Nadu as it moves northward at 10 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Monday. Centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the deep depression was positioned near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The IMD details the storm's position at 5:30 AM, noting its proximity to major coastal locations including Chennai. With the depression set to weaken further, heavy rains have been recorded in Tiruvallur and other districts, leading to severe downpours across the region, exacerbating the damage and impacting normalcy.

The cyclone's impact resulted in flooding, cutting off roads to villages such as Karuppapulam and submerging expansive areas of farmland in districts like Nagapattinam. State Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran highlighted the agricultural toll, revealing significant hectares flooded and multiple rain-related deaths. Relief initiatives, including camps, have been established for the displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)