Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

The aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah has led to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, causing agricultural losses and infrastructure damage. The deep depression is moving north with heavy downpours affecting multiple districts. Relief operations are underway, with affected areas seeing submerged farmlands and road blockades due to flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:32 IST
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu
A bridge collapse due to strong winds and high tides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Puducherry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The remnants of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, now categorized as a deep depression, have brought heavy rains to parts of Tamil Nadu as it moves northward at 10 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Monday. Centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the deep depression was positioned near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The IMD details the storm's position at 5:30 AM, noting its proximity to major coastal locations including Chennai. With the depression set to weaken further, heavy rains have been recorded in Tiruvallur and other districts, leading to severe downpours across the region, exacerbating the damage and impacting normalcy.

The cyclone's impact resulted in flooding, cutting off roads to villages such as Karuppapulam and submerging expansive areas of farmland in districts like Nagapattinam. State Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran highlighted the agricultural toll, revealing significant hectares flooded and multiple rain-related deaths. Relief initiatives, including camps, have been established for the displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025