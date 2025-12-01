Left Menu

Plant-Based Revolution: Plates Restaurant's Michelin Triumph

Plates, the first vegan restaurant in Britain to win a Michelin star, is popular with non-vegans, showcasing the rise of plant-based fine dining. Co-founder Kirk Haworth emphasizes taste over ideology, aiming to redefine how vegetables are viewed in cuisine. The restaurant highlights creativity and flavor above all else.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:30 IST
Plates, the pioneering vegan restaurant in Britain, has achieved the remarkable feat of earning a Michelin star, drawing a diverse clientele, including non-vegans.

Co-founded by chef Kirk Haworth and his sister in London, Plates challenges the 'vegan' label, focusing on flavor rather than culinary ideology.

With a unique approach influenced by Haworth's personal battle with Lyme disease, Plates is redefining plant-based dining, earning praise for its inventive dishes and 'earthy, natural vibe,' while remaining fully booked for months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

