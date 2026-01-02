Clash of Titans: Binoy Viswam vs. Vellappally Natesan in Kerala Politics

In a developing political saga, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam publicly dismissed SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's critiques of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. This exchange follows remarks about the CPI's alignment with the SNDP leader amid concerns about the party's internal unity.

Viswam unequivocally stated that Natesan, revered for his organizational role, holds no jurisdiction over assessing the LDF or its constituent parties. While acknowledging Natesan's status, Viswam emphasized the CPI's stance and its historical reverence for the SNDP's founder, Sree Narayana Guru.

Natesan, on the other hand, accused the CPI of generating unnecessary controversies that mirrored disunity within the LDF just before local elections. He suggested that such conflicts should have been handled discreetly, highlighting the potential repercussions on public perception.