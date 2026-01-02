Urban Electoral Form Collection Lags Behind Amidst Migration Concerns

Recent data from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) highlights a significant disparity in enumeration form collection between urban and rural areas across nine states and three Union territories. Electoral Commission officials attribute this gap to professional commitments and migration patterns among city dwellers.

Urban centers like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Noida have reported notably low submission rates, a trend mirrored in previous exercises in cities such as Patna. In contrast, rural areas demonstrate stronger participation, with booth-level officials reporting higher engagement.

The SIR aims to synchronize electoral rolls and address the issue of foreign illegal migration, especially from regions like Bangladesh and Myanmar. As Phase II of the revision progresses across multiple states, officials continue to navigate these urban-rural challenges to ensure voter roll accuracy.