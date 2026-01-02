Left Menu

Urban Electoral Form Collection Lags Behind Amidst Migration Concerns

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls shows a stark contrast between urban and rural form collection rates. Urban areas lag due to professional commitments and migration issues, while rural areas exhibit higher engagement. The SIR aims to update voter lists and address foreign illegal migration concerns.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:22 IST
Recent data from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) highlights a significant disparity in enumeration form collection between urban and rural areas across nine states and three Union territories. Electoral Commission officials attribute this gap to professional commitments and migration patterns among city dwellers.

Urban centers like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Noida have reported notably low submission rates, a trend mirrored in previous exercises in cities such as Patna. In contrast, rural areas demonstrate stronger participation, with booth-level officials reporting higher engagement.

The SIR aims to synchronize electoral rolls and address the issue of foreign illegal migration, especially from regions like Bangladesh and Myanmar. As Phase II of the revision progresses across multiple states, officials continue to navigate these urban-rural challenges to ensure voter roll accuracy.

