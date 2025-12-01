Plus500 Ltd Partners with CME and FanDuel for Clearing Operations

In a strategic move, Plus500 Ltd has entered a clearing partnership with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and FanDuel. This collaboration is set to streamline the financial transaction processes, bolstering security and efficiency for users.

By partnering with CME, a major player in the derivatives market, Plus500 can leverage robust clearing infrastructure. This alliance signifies a substantial step in fortifying the reliability of the financial operations conducted through Plus500's platform.

FanDuel's involvement further underscores the partnership's potential impact on the burgeoning intersection of finance and online gaming. The collaboration demonstrates Plus500's ongoing commitment to innovation within the financial sector.