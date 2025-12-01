Fiscal Watchdog's Chief Steps Down After Budget Blunder

The chief of Britain's fiscal watchdog, Richard Hughes, announced his resignation on Monday. His decision follows the premature release of sensitive budget details related to Rachel Reeves.

The fiscal watchdog's agency mistakenly unveiled these particulars ahead of the official announcement, sparking controversy.

Hughes' resignation letter, detailing the sequence of events, was subsequently posted on the agency's website, drawing widespread attention and prompting a review of internal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)