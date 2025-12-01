Fiscal Watchdog's Chief Steps Down After Budget Blunder
Richard Hughes, head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, has resigned following an accidental early release of Rachel Reeves' budget details. The incident led to immediate repercussions and raised concerns over agency protocols. The resignation letter was made public on the agency's website.
The chief of Britain's fiscal watchdog, Richard Hughes, announced his resignation on Monday. His decision follows the premature release of sensitive budget details related to Rachel Reeves.
The fiscal watchdog's agency mistakenly unveiled these particulars ahead of the official announcement, sparking controversy.
Hughes' resignation letter, detailing the sequence of events, was subsequently posted on the agency's website, drawing widespread attention and prompting a review of internal procedures.
