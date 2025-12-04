Left Menu

Trump pardons Oak View co-founder Leiweke

Updated: 04-12-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 04:43 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned the co-founder of stadium developer Oak View Group Tim Leiweke, who was charged earlier this year with rigging bids for a Texas arena, according to a document released by the Justice Department.

Leiweke has previously denied any wrongdoing. Trump's executive grant of clemency was dated Dec. 2.

