Trump pardons Oak View co-founder Leiweke

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned the co-founder of stadium developer Oak View Group Tim Leiweke, who was charged earlier this year with rigging bids for a Texas arena, according to a document released by the Justice Department.

Leiweke has previously denied any wrongdoing. Trump's executive grant of clemency was dated Dec. 2.

