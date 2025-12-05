Rising Stars of Arunachal: A Journey to the Indian Army

Three youths from the remote Aalo region in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district have successfully passed the Agniveer selection process, securing their enrollment in the Indian Army, as confirmed by an official.

The candidates, Jari Bagra, Toni Doji, and Yumper Nada, will now head to the Assam Regiment Recruiting Office in Jorhat for formal enrollment. Their journey, originating from villages in Along and Basar, was marked by overcoming geographical challenges and limited resources, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Indian Army's mentorship in border communities, stated Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

This achievement underscores the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to cultivate talent in remote regions by offering structured guidance and mentoring. A felicitation ceremony on December 3 recognized their perseverance, aiming to inspire other youths in the region to pursue military careers, the spokesperson highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)