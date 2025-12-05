Left Menu

French Prime Minister Secures Key Budget Deal: A Battle for Social Security Financing

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu brokered a critical deal on the social security financing bill amid France's tense budget proceedings. Concessions were made to secure support from centrist and socialist lawmakers, preventing a potential fiscal crisis while striving to manage the national deficit efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:32 IST
French Prime Minister Secures Key Budget Deal: A Battle for Social Security Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bid to navigate France's challenging budget landscape, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has succeeded in securing vital support for a key social security financing bill. Concessions were made to ensure the legislation would pass in the looming Friday vote, averting a fiscal impasse.

Lawmakers are set to vote on mechanisms to fund welfare, health, and pension spending, crucial components of the country's public budget. Lecornu's deft negotiation led to reduced tax increases and dropped plans for higher health insurance deductibles, winning backing from centrist Horizons and socialist parliamentarians.

France aims to lower its formidable budget deficit to 5% of GDP. However, President Macron's government faces challenges without a parliamentary majority after last year's election losses, which had previously sparked a no-confidence vote and political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

 India
2
India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

 India
3
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
4
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025