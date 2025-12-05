French Prime Minister Secures Key Budget Deal: A Battle for Social Security Financing
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu brokered a critical deal on the social security financing bill amid France's tense budget proceedings. Concessions were made to secure support from centrist and socialist lawmakers, preventing a potential fiscal crisis while striving to manage the national deficit efficiently.
In a bid to navigate France's challenging budget landscape, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has succeeded in securing vital support for a key social security financing bill. Concessions were made to ensure the legislation would pass in the looming Friday vote, averting a fiscal impasse.
Lawmakers are set to vote on mechanisms to fund welfare, health, and pension spending, crucial components of the country's public budget. Lecornu's deft negotiation led to reduced tax increases and dropped plans for higher health insurance deductibles, winning backing from centrist Horizons and socialist parliamentarians.
France aims to lower its formidable budget deficit to 5% of GDP. However, President Macron's government faces challenges without a parliamentary majority after last year's election losses, which had previously sparked a no-confidence vote and political instability.
