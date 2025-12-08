Left Menu

Vande Mataram Sparks Heated Debate: Political Leaders Clash Over National Song

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis initiates a discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary in the state assembly. The debate intensifies with BJP and Congress exchanging accusations over respect for the national song. Meanwhile, PM Modi criticizes Congress's historical decisions, as Priyanka Gandhi counters BJP claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:29 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state assembly will delve into discussions on the national song, Vande Mataram, during its next session. This follows a heated debate in Parliament celebrating the 150th anniversary of the song, which he describes as a mantra of India's independence.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of damaging the song's standing, alleging that the party limited its rendition to only half. Fadnavis's comments were echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Congress of compromising the song and bartering its significance with the Muslim League.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded, asserting the Congress's historical reverence for Vande Mataram and criticized the BJP for using the debate to distract from pressing public issues. Ten hours have been allocated for this debate during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, concluding on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

