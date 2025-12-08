Vande Mataram Sparks Heated Debate: Political Leaders Clash Over National Song

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state assembly will delve into discussions on the national song, Vande Mataram, during its next session. This follows a heated debate in Parliament celebrating the 150th anniversary of the song, which he describes as a mantra of India's independence.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of damaging the song's standing, alleging that the party limited its rendition to only half. Fadnavis's comments were echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Congress of compromising the song and bartering its significance with the Muslim League.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded, asserting the Congress's historical reverence for Vande Mataram and criticized the BJP for using the debate to distract from pressing public issues. Ten hours have been allocated for this debate during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, concluding on December 19.

