Fed Decisions and Market Tensions: A Volatile Day Ahead

Global stocks faced downward pressure on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's looming decisions on interest rate cuts and upcoming earnings reports from the AI sector stirred market anxieties. The Japanese yen's sudden decline and a sharp rise in silver prices further compounded the financial market's uncertainty.

Traders are largely betting on the Fed to announce a modest rate cut, yet remain skeptical about a series of cuts following soon. The cautious sentiment is exacerbated by the lack of upcoming economic data due to the government shutdown, delaying critical reports until mid-December.

As stakeholders brace for potential market volatility, focus intensifies on tech earnings, particularly from AI giants Oracle and Broadcom. Record-breaking silver prices continue to capture investor attention, fueled by demand from solar energy and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)