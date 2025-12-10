CredFlow Secures RBI Licence: A New Era in SME Lending

In a significant development for the SME lending sector, CredFlow has announced that it has received a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) licence for a new Non-Deposit Taking NBFC, categorized as ICC type 2.

This new venture operates under the group entity, Cashpositive Finance Pvt Ltd, and carries the brand name CashFloat, demonstrating CredFlow's commitment to innovative financial solutions.

With its advanced use of GST, banking, ERP, and supply-chain data, CredFlow continues to pave the way for India's first data-native NBFC, aiming to deliver fast and transparent working-capital solutions to manufacturers, traders, and distributors.

(With inputs from agencies.)