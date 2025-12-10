Left Menu

CredFlow Secures RBI Licence: A New Era in SME Lending

CredFlow, an SME lending platform, has secured an RBI licence for a Non-Deposit Taking NBFC. Operated through Cashpositive Finance with the brand name CashFloat, it leverages GST, banking, ERP, and supply-chain data to provide efficient working-capital solutions, marking a milestone in India's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the SME lending sector, CredFlow has announced that it has received a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) licence for a new Non-Deposit Taking NBFC, categorized as ICC type 2.

This new venture operates under the group entity, Cashpositive Finance Pvt Ltd, and carries the brand name CashFloat, demonstrating CredFlow's commitment to innovative financial solutions.

With its advanced use of GST, banking, ERP, and supply-chain data, CredFlow continues to pave the way for India's first data-native NBFC, aiming to deliver fast and transparent working-capital solutions to manufacturers, traders, and distributors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025