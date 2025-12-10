China-Russia Cooperation Rises: A New Strategic Shift?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concern over China's moves to deepen collaboration with Russia, particularly in the military-industrial sector, based on insights from Kyiv's foreign intelligence. Shared information from partner intelligence has corroborated these claims, raising vigilance on the international stage.
In a significant geopolitical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over China's ongoing endeavors to forge stronger ties with Russia. The intelligence briefing from Kyiv suggests an increase in collaboration between the two nations, specifically within the military-industrial domain.
President Zelenskiy highlighted this issue during his latest address, citing reports from Kyiv's foreign intelligence service. He also emphasized that the information aligns with insights from allied intelligence communities, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
This revelation has prompted increased international attention, as global powers keenly observe the evolving dynamics among China, Russia, and other world leaders.
