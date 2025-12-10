In a significant geopolitical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over China's ongoing endeavors to forge stronger ties with Russia. The intelligence briefing from Kyiv suggests an increase in collaboration between the two nations, specifically within the military-industrial domain.

President Zelenskiy highlighted this issue during his latest address, citing reports from Kyiv's foreign intelligence service. He also emphasized that the information aligns with insights from allied intelligence communities, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

This revelation has prompted increased international attention, as global powers keenly observe the evolving dynamics among China, Russia, and other world leaders.

