Fraudulent Beneficiaries Unmasked: Corruption Scandal in Maharashtra's 'Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'
The Maharashtra assembly witnessed heated debates over allegations of fraud in the 'Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Around 8,000 state employees and 12,431 men fraudulently benefited from the scheme. The government seeks to recover misappropriated funds and promises stricter scrutiny, amid political confrontations and promises to raise aid amounts.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly was a battleground on Wednesday as allegations of corruption within the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme took center stage. Tempers flared as opposition and treasury benches clashed over claims that thousands of ineligible beneficiaries had received financial aid designed for women in need.
Minister Aditi Tatkare revealed startling figures, stating that over 8,000 state employees and more than 12,431 men improperly accessed the scheme's benefits, causing significant financial losses. Efforts are underway to recover these funds, and accounts of beneficiaries are slated for rigorous scrutiny over the coming months.
The scandal has sparked intense political exchanges, with allegations from the opposition that mismanagement is rampant. As the government plans to introduce enhanced verification processes, promises were made to increase aid in the future. The scheme, pivotal in the previous elections, remains a hot button political issue.
