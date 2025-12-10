Left Menu

Runaway Adventure: Teens Reunited After International Journey

After a nine-day, multi-state search aided by international cooperation, police rescued two teenage girls from Jalna, Maharashtra, who traveled to Nepal and Mumbai, influenced by social media. Their journey, aimed at 'seeing the world,' ended with their safe return home, reuniting them with their relieved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have successfully concluded an extensive nine-day search for two missing teenage girls from Jalna district, Maharashtra, tracing them across multiple Indian states and even into Nepal.

The minors, aged 14 and 15, were found in Mumbai after they ventured to Nepal, influenced by social media and the desire to travel. Their adventure began on December 1, unbeknownst to their parents, who later filed a missing persons report upon the girls' failure to return home.

Technical insights, including active WhatsApp activity, led police to locate the girls, culminating in a dramatic rescue in Mumbai. Their parents expressed immense gratitude upon their return, while authorities stressed the influence of social media on youth decisions.

