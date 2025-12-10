Runaway Adventure: Teens Reunited After International Journey

Police have successfully concluded an extensive nine-day search for two missing teenage girls from Jalna district, Maharashtra, tracing them across multiple Indian states and even into Nepal.

The minors, aged 14 and 15, were found in Mumbai after they ventured to Nepal, influenced by social media and the desire to travel. Their adventure began on December 1, unbeknownst to their parents, who later filed a missing persons report upon the girls' failure to return home.

Technical insights, including active WhatsApp activity, led police to locate the girls, culminating in a dramatic rescue in Mumbai. Their parents expressed immense gratitude upon their return, while authorities stressed the influence of social media on youth decisions.