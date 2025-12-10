Left Menu

TotalEnergies Divests Stake in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies sold a 1.74% stake in Adani Green Energy for Rs 2,778 crore. The transaction, executed through TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, reduced its holding to 17.25%. Key buyers included Cohesion Asset Management and Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Shares of Adani Green Energy dropped 1.14%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:35 IST
TotalEnergies Divests Stake in Adani Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French multinational company TotalEnergies, on Wednesday, divested a 1.74% stake in Adani Green Energy, securing Rs 2,778 crore through an open market transaction.

The sale was conducted by TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, which offloaded over 2.86 crore equity shares at Rs 970 each, as indicated by the National Stock Exchange block deal data.

Following this transaction, TotalEnergies' stake in Adani Green diminished from 18.99% to 17.25%, with various investors, including Madhu Kela's Cohesion Asset Management and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, acquiring the shares. Subsequently, Adani Green's shares witnessed a 1.14% dip, closing at Rs 987.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025