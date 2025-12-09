Left Menu

TurkStream Pipeline's Strategic Move to Hungary

The TurkStream pipeline, evading sanctions, relocates its base from the Netherlands to Hungary, allowing uninterrupted operations. This move skirts litigation issues linked to Russia's actions in Ukraine. The pipeline, crucial for Europe's energy, permits Russian natural gas delivery via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:28 IST
TurkStream Pipeline's Strategic Move to Hungary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The TurkStream pipeline's base has been relocated from the Netherlands to Hungary, ensuring the continuation of its operations amidst geopolitical sanctions on Russian energy. This strategic move comes through an agreement with the United States, disclosed Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Previously, South Stream Transport B.V., the operator and subsidiary of Gazprom, faced legal challenges in the Netherlands due to Russia's conduct in Ukraine. This prompted the decision to shift operations to Hungary, avoiding disruptions despite Western disapproval.

The pipeline, operational since 2020, is vital for transporting Russian natural gas to southern Europe, circumventing traditional routes through Ukraine. Hungary's reliance on Russian energy continues amid the ongoing conflict, securing a one-year U.S. sanctions exemption after lobbying by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025