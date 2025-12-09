TurkStream Pipeline's Strategic Move to Hungary

The TurkStream pipeline's base has been relocated from the Netherlands to Hungary, ensuring the continuation of its operations amidst geopolitical sanctions on Russian energy. This strategic move comes through an agreement with the United States, disclosed Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Previously, South Stream Transport B.V., the operator and subsidiary of Gazprom, faced legal challenges in the Netherlands due to Russia's conduct in Ukraine. This prompted the decision to shift operations to Hungary, avoiding disruptions despite Western disapproval.

The pipeline, operational since 2020, is vital for transporting Russian natural gas to southern Europe, circumventing traditional routes through Ukraine. Hungary's reliance on Russian energy continues amid the ongoing conflict, securing a one-year U.S. sanctions exemption after lobbying by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

