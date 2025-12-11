Left Menu

EU Shipping Nations Warn Against Overreach in Russia Oil Services Ban

Cyprus and Malta urge caution as the EU and G7 discuss tightening sanctions on Russia, including a potential ban on maritime services, to avoid harming legitimate businesses. A balanced approach is necessary to maintain oversight and uphold standards, focusing on preventing sanctions evasion.

Updated: 11-12-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:12 IST
Cyprus and Malta, prominent EU shipping nations, are cautioning against excessive sanctions targeting Russia, especially a comprehensive maritime services ban that could harm legitimate businesses.

Amid discussions among the Group of Seven and the European Union on replacing the Russian oil price cap with a full maritime services ban, Cyprus and Malta emphasize the importance of maintaining EU oversight to ensure enforcement of European standards.

As Western tankers play a crucial role in transporting a significant portion of Russia's oil exports, predominantly to India and China, the potential ban necessitates a strategic and measured approach to enhance sanctions efficiency without losing regulatory leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

