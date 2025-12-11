Uttarakhand Promotes Hill Products and Launches 'Meri Yojana' Portal

MLA Mahesh Singh Jeena from the Salt region met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence today. The meeting served to promote the cultural and economic benefits of Uttarakhand's traditional hill products such as mountain vegetables and organic produce.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed appreciation for Jeena's initiative, emphasizing that these products are vital for strengthening Uttarakhand's cultural identity and providing economic opportunities for farmers and women self-help groups in rural areas. He encouraged prioritizing local products to enhance market presence and direct economic benefits to artisans and producers.

In related news, Chief Minister Dhami launched the 'Meri Yojana' portal at a discussion session on government schemes. This new platform offers citizens comprehensive access to information about both central and state government initiatives, aiming to boost public participation and benefits from various programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)