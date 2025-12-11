Manickam Tagore Refutes Amit Shah's 'Vote Chori' Claims on 1946 Congress Leadership

In a pointed rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore dismissed claims of 'vote chori' in the 1946 Indian National Congress leadership election. Tagore asserted that Shah's account, which suggested that the election was manipulated in favor of Jawaharlal Nehru, was historically inaccurate.

Tagore's response, detailed in a social media post, notes that the leadership was determined by Provincial Congress Committee nominations and Mahatma Gandhi's intervention, rather than an electoral contest. He emphasized that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had overwhelming support with 12 out of 15 PCC nominations, while Nehru received none.

Clarifying the sequence, Tagore stated that after PCC nominations, Gandhi persuaded Patel to withdraw, leading to Nehru's endorsement by the Congress Working Committee as the sole nominee. Tagore criticized the opposition for distorting historical truths for political ends, mocking the 'vote chori' claims as pure fiction.