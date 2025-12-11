Manickam Tagore Refutes Amit Shah's 'Vote Chori' Claims on 1946 Congress Leadership
Congress MP Manickam Tagore challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on the 1946 Congress leadership selection, claiming Shah's remarks of 'vote theft' favoring Nehru were false. Tagore emphasized Gandhi's decisive role over any electoral contest and criticized the opposition for manipulating historical facts for political motives.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore dismissed claims of 'vote chori' in the 1946 Indian National Congress leadership election. Tagore asserted that Shah's account, which suggested that the election was manipulated in favor of Jawaharlal Nehru, was historically inaccurate.
Tagore's response, detailed in a social media post, notes that the leadership was determined by Provincial Congress Committee nominations and Mahatma Gandhi's intervention, rather than an electoral contest. He emphasized that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had overwhelming support with 12 out of 15 PCC nominations, while Nehru received none.
Clarifying the sequence, Tagore stated that after PCC nominations, Gandhi persuaded Patel to withdraw, leading to Nehru's endorsement by the Congress Working Committee as the sole nominee. Tagore criticized the opposition for distorting historical truths for political ends, mocking the 'vote chori' claims as pure fiction.
ALSO READ
Post Independence, Sardar Patel was backed by 28 persons, J L Nehru by two persons; yet Nehru became PM, this was vote chori: Amit Shah.
Anandi Ben Patel's Inspiring Journey Celebrated in Gujarati Biography Launch
Anandiben Patel: Leading with Purpose, Not Position
Vice-President Honors Sardar Patel's Legacy at Statue of Unity Ceremony
Unity March 2025: Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy of National Unity