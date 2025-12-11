Left Menu

Canada Records First Trade Surplus Since Trump-Era Tariffs

Canada posted a small trade surplus in September after seven months of deficits, marking the first surplus since tariffs imposed by President Trump. Boosted by a strong trade surplus with the U.S., exports surged 6.3%, while imports decreased 4.1%. Analysts had predicted a trade deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:04 IST
Canada Records First Trade Surplus Since Trump-Era Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant economic shift, Canada achieved a trade surplus in September, snapping a streak of seven consecutive monthly deficits, according to Statistics Canada. This marked the first surplus since tariffs on key sectors were imposed by President Donald Trump, affecting exports to the U.S., Canada's primary trading partner.

Canada's trade surplus was driven largely by a 44% surge with the U.S., aided by increased exports of aircraft, light trucks, and unwrought gold. This development was pivotal as exports grew by 6.3% to C$64.23 billion, rebounding from a decrease observed in the previous month. Additionally, total imports saw a 4.1% decline.

September's trade figures, albeit delayed due to a U.S. government shutdown, outperformed analyst expectations, who had forecasted a C$4.5 billion deficit. Exports beyond the U.S. also rose significantly, narrowing Canada's trade deficit with other nations to its lowest level since October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025