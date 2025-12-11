NDA MPs Gather at PM Modi's Residence Following Landmark Bihar Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for NDA MPs at his residence after the coalition's significant victory in the Bihar polls. During the meeting, Modi emphasized the responsibility that comes with victory and urged MPs to ensure that laws serve the convenience of the common people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Members of Parliament from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence on Thursday. The gathering marked a celebration of the coalition's remarkable victory in the Bihar state assembly elections.
The party leaders arrived in separate groups at Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg home, where they were hosted for dinner. This assembly followed the NDA's commanding performance in the recent elections, securing 202 out of 243 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged with 89 seats in collaboration with JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
While addressing the parliamentary meeting, Modi urged MPs to take on their roles with greater dedication and emphasized that legal measures should ensure convenience for ordinary citizens without causing any undue harassment.
