CISF Secures Vital NTPC Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun securing the NTPC coal mining project in Chhattisgarh, deploying over 100 personnel. This project, part of the country's energy chain, supports India's energy self-reliance and ensures safe operations at the mine, benefiting numerous states with coal supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:39 IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) initiated its security management for the NTPC coal mining project in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday. With an initial deployment of over 100 trained personnel, the move marks a significant step in safeguarding one of India's rapidly-growing coal mines.

Spanning 2,349 hectares, the Talaipalli project plays a key role in the nation's energy supply, providing coal to the Lara Super Thermal Power Plant. This development not only bolsters power availability across multiple states but also aligns with India's push towards energy self-reliance.

The CISF's comprehensive security plan includes guarding personnel, equipment, and assets against illegal activities, thereby ensuring uninterrupted operations. Known for protecting critical infrastructure, the 2.70-lakh strong force aims to maintain operational integrity at the mine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

