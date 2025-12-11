Left Menu

Political Accusations: Kerala CM and Congress Clash Over Allegations

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leaders exchanged heated allegations over sexual misconduct within their ranks. Vijayan targeted expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, prompting Congress to accuse the CM of harboring similar offenders. The discourse escalated amidst the backdrop of local body elections, sparking a war of words.

The political climate in Kerala has heated up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Congress of harboring 'womanisers' and 'sexual perverts'. This claim, made during his vote casting for the local body polls, has ignited a fierce rebuttal from Congress officials.

Vijayan specifically referred to allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, asserting the victims delayed complaints due to death threats. KPCC chief Sunny Joseph's remarks, suggesting political motives behind complaints, added fuel to the confrontation.

Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, countered by accusing Vijayan of protecting similar offenders within his ranks. The accusations escalated as both parties attempted to gain ground in the ongoing political skirmishes aligned with the upcoming elections.

